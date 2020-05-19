|
Anthony Paul Loscocco, 89, of Holliston, passed away at home on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Antoinette (DiStasio) and Giuseppi Loscocco. He was the beloved husband of 61 years to R. Marie (Perry) Loscocco of Holliston. Anthony was a graduate of Boston College and Harvard Business School. He was also an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a longtime member of St. Marys Church Choir. He also enjoyed bowling and was a member of the St. Bridgets Bowling League. Besides his wife, Anthony is survived by four children, Paul Loscocco and his wife, Ann of Chatham, NH, Peter Loscocco and his wife, Michele of Glenwood, MD, James Loscocco and his wife, Carrie of Holliston, and Anne Marie Benoudiba and her husband, Daniel of Millis. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren. He is predeceased by 5 brothers. Burial will be held with family at St. Marys Cemetery in Holliston. A mass will be celebrated at St. Marys church at a later date when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , . Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.Chesmore FuneralHome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 19, 2020