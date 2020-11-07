1/1
Anthony Plante
Anthony (Tony) Plante, of Hopkinton, 82, died of heart failure on November 2, 2020 at Metro West Medical Center. Tony leaves his wife of 57 years, Barbara (DeLuca), formerly of Milford, his daughter Stacey, son-in-law Joseph, and granddaughters Toni, Kelsey and Andie Brothers, all of Wrentham. Another daughter, April, died in infancy. Tony was born in Worcester to Beaven and Estelle (Donovan) Plante. Tony joined the Marine Corps shortly after high school graduation, where following basic training he was sent to sea school and served as a sea-going marine aboard the USS Randolph. Following that assignment, he served as an MP at Camp Lejeune in New Jersey. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Lance Corporal. Tony returned to Worcester and worked as a draftsman for the David Clark Company. When the company secured a contract to design and build spacesuits for the Gemini project, Tony accepted transfer to NASA in Houston to lead the team for the duration of that assignment. He returned to Massachusetts and decided to change his career direction. He attended Framingham State College and graduated with a BA in English. He often joked about being mistaken for a professor by the younger students. Following graduation, he completed a training program in computer science and worked as a management consultant in that field for various clients in New England until his retirement. Tony enjoyed music, especially classical, and was an avid reader. He also built up an extensive collection of books and CDs and was seldom seen without reading material or a crossword puzzle in his hands while music played in the background. He enjoyed following local teams, particularly the Patriots and Red Sox. Tony enjoyed fishing, and until his health prevented it, an occasional golf game. He was a family man and loved spending time with the wife and kids at home and on vacations. After retiring, he developed an interest in cooking and prepared many creative and delicious meals. Dinners will never be the same without Grampys Homemade Buns. Tony is survived by a sister, Diane LeBlanc of Holden, a brother Rev. Evan Plante and his wife Carole of Worcester, sisters-in-law Jennie DeLuca and Rosemarie Dicampo, and brother-in-law Leonard DeLuca, all of Milford, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Arthur Plante of South Carolina A calling hour will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 9 to 10 A.M., at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, followed by a funeral home service at 10A.M. The burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Medway Rd in Milford. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral
10:00 AM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
