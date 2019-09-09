Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, (UPPER CHURCH)
7 East Main Street,
Milford, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Milford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Oliva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony R. Oliva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony R. Oliva Obituary
Mr. Anthony R. Babe Oliva, 90, of Milford MA, died unexpectedly early Sunday morning September 8 , 2019 at the Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis MA after being stricken. He was the beloved husband of Mary (DAlfonso) Oliva. His funeral will be held Wednesday September 11th at 10am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be Tuesday September 10th from 4pm to 8pm. Visit [email protected] for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, the family highly encourages you to make a donation in Babes memory to The Oliva Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesdays edition of the Milford Daily News.
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now