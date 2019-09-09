|
Mr. Anthony R. Babe Oliva, 90, of Milford MA, died unexpectedly early Sunday morning September 8 , 2019 at the Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis MA after being stricken. He was the beloved husband of Mary (DAlfonso) Oliva. His funeral will be held Wednesday September 11th at 10am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be Tuesday September 10th from 4pm to 8pm. Visit [email protected] for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, the family highly encourages you to make a donation in Babes memory to The Oliva Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesdays edition of the Milford Daily News.
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 9, 2019