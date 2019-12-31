|
Mr. Antonio D. DAlesio, 92, of Milford MA, died Sunday (December 29, 2019) at the Millbury Health Care Center in Millbury MA after a period of declining health. He was the beloved husband of the late Concetta F. (Mastroianni) DAlesio, who died in 2011. Mr. DAlesio was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Panfilo and the late Anna (Bonitadibus) DAlesio. He attended Milford public schools and was a WW II US Army veteran. Mr. DAlesio had been employed as a mechanic at the former Ryan Motors located in Milford. He later worked for Hill Food Service Company, maintaining their fleet of vehicles. Family was the most important thing to Mr. DAlesio. Mr. DAlesio is survived by 2 daughters: Liz DAlesio, wife of Dr. Thomas Spina of Mendon MA and Karen A. DAlesio of Brockton MA; 1 granddaughter: Gaetana DAlesio-Spina of North Andover MA; 1 brother: Alfred DAlesio of Milford MA; 1 sister: Dorothy, wife of Louis Tersoni of Framingham MA; also several nieces & nephews. He was the brother of the late Staff Sgt. Philip DAlesio; the late Umberto Bert DAlesio; the late Attilio DAlesio; the late Mary DAlesio and the late Linda Tosches. His funeral, with Military Honors, will be held Saturday (January 4th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1PM in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. A visitation period will be held Saturday (Jan 4th) from 12PM to 12:30PM, prior to his Funeral Mass. Visit [email protected] for condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019