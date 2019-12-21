Home

Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
151 Village St
Medway, MA
View Map
Resources
Arlene F. Hall Obituary
Arlene F. (Berg) Hall, 84, of Medway, died peacefully on Thursday December 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Thomas P. Hall who died in 1991. Born in Boston on December 30, 1934, she was the daughter of the late George and Eileen (Hogan) Berg. Arlene was a resident of Medway since 1959. She graduated from St. Margaret's High School in Dorchester in 1952 and the Mass Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. She later earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from St. Joseph College in 1985. Arlene started her nursing career at the Medway Country Manor in 1966. She was promoted to nursing supervisor in 1978 and continued there until her retirement in 2006. Arlene enjoyed spending time at the Medway Senior Center and also at their home on Pawtuckaway Lake in Nottingham, NH. She is survived by four children, Thomas G. Hall and his wife Traci of Medway, Kathleen Sims and her husband Arthur of Uxbridge, Lisa Carey and her husband Shane of Nottingham, and Kevin Hall and his wife Kelly of Deerfield, NH. She was predeceased by her son Brian C. Hall who died in 1992. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Kendra, Brianna, Meghan, Erin, Michael, Rachel, Patrick, Thomas and Shane, Jr. and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Lorraine Biagiotti, Rosemary Nash and George Berg. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) on Monday, December 23 at 9:15 am. Followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 5 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Arlene's memory to Medway Senior Center, 76 Oakland St., Medway, MA 02053.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019
