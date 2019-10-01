|
|
Arlene G. Riedle, 92, of Hopkinton, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Alice G. (Barrows) and Ernest L. Kempton. She was the wife of 68 years to John Irwin Riedle of Hopkinton. Arlene was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a lifelong member of the former Pine Street Baptist Church in Milford, where she served as a Deaconess and was active in many other Church ministries. Besides her husband, Arlene is survived by four children, Deborah Blicharz and her husband, Thomas of Hopkinton, Janice Bouchard and her husband, John of West Hartford, CT, Judith Hanson and her husband, Richard of Lawrence, and John Riedle and his wife, Miriam of Ft. Plain, NY. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Elizabeth Blicharz Arnone and her husband, Ivan of Paramus, NJ, Abigail Blicharz Kirstein and fiance Aaron Newton of Mendon, Julia Muldoon and her husband, Michael of Plainville, CT, Richard Hanson and his partner, Elizabeth Biasiucci of Londonderry, NH.and Ross Hanson of Nashua, NH; as well as 4 great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Emmett, Emma and Grace and many nieces and nephews and sister-in- law, Frances Kempton of Palm Coast, FL. She is predeceased by her brother, Ernest L. Kempton, Jr. A memorial service was held with family at The Sanctuary at Woodville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sanctuary at Woodville, 249 Wood St. Hopkinton, MA 01748 or The Friends of Beaumont/Westborough, Attn. Amy Griffin, 3 Lyman St, Westborough, MA 01581. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019