Arthur E. Phelps
Arthur E. Phelps, 63, of Bellingham, passed away September 23, 2020 at the Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, RI. He was the husband of Janet M. (OGorman) Phelps for 32 years. He was born in Milford, son of the late Eugene and Dorothy (Farr) Phelps and lived in Milford before moving to Bellingham in 1989. He was educated in the Nipmuc schools. He was an Army veteran. Arthur retired in 2011 from the Natick Labs in Natick where he was employed as a R and D Machinist for many years. In addition to his wife he is survived by one sister Denise Phelps-Taylor of Hopedale, two nephews Frank Taylor of Hopedale, Richard McGrath Jr of MD, and one niece Paige McGrath-Rubenstein of Shrewsbury. The funeral services will be private and the burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne Ma with full military honors. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St. Milford MA. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Sep. 25, 2020.
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
