|
|
Arthur "Artie" Francis Maggiore, 76, of Douglas, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA. Born on August 9, 1942 in Milford, MA, he was the son of the late Anthony Maggiore and the late Rita (Daniels) Maggiore. A resident of Douglas, MA for the past two years, Artie previously lived in Hopedale, MA, and worked for more than twenty years as a Program Coordinator for Hopedale Cable and as an Inspector for General Motors for twenty- five years. A kind, gentle and loving man, Artie was above all a truly wonderful father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed being a country western music disc jockey in his spare time, and loved time spent at the beach, especially Hull and Nantasket beaches. Artie always held a special place in his heart for his five cats. He was the beloved father of Jennifer Menard and her husband, Ed Menard; Arthur DiRamio and his wife, Doreen DiRamio; Scott DiRamio and his wife, Michelle DiRamio; Melanie Taft and her husband, Jason Taft; Mary-Jo Bentley; and Francine Maggiore. Artie was the proud and adoring grandfather of eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was the brother of Anthony Maggiore and Rita Maggiore, and leaves several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Artie was the former husband of the late Dorothy Ann (Staknis) Maggiore. Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service and Remembrance to be held at a later date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Artie to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750 or at . For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA. (508) 695-0200.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 19, 2019