Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Maggiore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur F. Maggiore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur F. Maggiore Obituary
Arthur "Artie" Francis Maggiore, 76, of Douglas, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA. Born on August 9, 1942 in Milford, MA, he was the son of the late Anthony Maggiore and the late Rita (Daniels) Maggiore. A resident of Douglas, MA for the past two years, Artie previously lived in Hopedale, MA, and worked for more than twenty years as a Program Coordinator for Hopedale Cable and as an Inspector for General Motors for twenty- five years. A kind, gentle and loving man, Artie was above all a truly wonderful father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed being a country western music disc jockey in his spare time, and loved time spent at the beach, especially Hull and Nantasket beaches. Artie always held a special place in his heart for his five cats. He was the beloved father of Jennifer Menard and her husband, Ed Menard; Arthur DiRamio and his wife, Doreen DiRamio; Scott DiRamio and his wife, Michelle DiRamio; Melanie Taft and her husband, Jason Taft; Mary-Jo Bentley; and Francine Maggiore. Artie was the proud and adoring grandfather of eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was the brother of Anthony Maggiore and Rita Maggiore, and leaves several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Artie was the former husband of the late Dorothy Ann (Staknis) Maggiore. Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service and Remembrance to be held at a later date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Artie to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750 or at . For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA. (508) 695-0200.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now