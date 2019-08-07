|
|
Arthur J. Lucca, 92, of Milford passed away August 5, 2019 at the Countryside Healthcare in Milford. He was the husband of the late Evelyn A. (Mielinski) Lucca who passed away in 1989. He was born in Milford, son of the late Antonio and Concetta (Brita) Lucca and lived in Uxbridge before moving to Milford in 1994. He was educated in the Milford schools. Arthur retired in 1998 from the Milford Daily News where he was employed as an advertising manager. In his younger years he was employed as a waiter at the New England Steak and Seafood in Mendon. He was a communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. He is survived by his children, Pamela M. Gordon of Uxbridge, Brenda K. and her husband Bruce Desilets of Uxbridge, Barbara K. and her husband Russell Gray of Douglas, four grandchildren, Lynn Arnold, Allison Connolly, Dr. Joseph Desilets and AnnaRose Lucca, seven great-grandchildren, Avery, Emilee, John, Jacob, Noelle, Nicholas and Remington. Arthur was predeceased by his son Jeffrey J. Lucca and his siblings, Nicholas Lucca, Anthony Lucca, Michael Lucca, Mary Pozzoli, Celia Lucca, Josephine Lucca, Eva Gala, Lillian Lakeman, Lena Tedeschi, Louise Wilkinson and Helen Kennedy. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral Mass from 8 to 9:30 A.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 7, 2019