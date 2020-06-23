Arthur Nicholas Russo of Milford, MA, and 102 years of age, passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2020. Arthur was just three months shy of his 103 birthday. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen T Carabba who passed away in 2007. They were married for 63 years. Arthur was born in Bostons North End to Sabino and Emelia (Tedesco) Russo. Arthur leaves behind his children Arthur A Russo, and his wife Beth (Pomponio) Russo of Milford, MA, Suzanne Ambrogi and her husband John Ambrogi of Uxbridge, MA, his three grandchildren, Damian Russo, and his wife Angela, Nicholas Ambrogi and his partner Jen McDuff, John Carlo Ambrogi and his wife Ashley, and great grandchildren Honor Aubrielle Russo, Damian Rocco Russo and Elena Aldea and his nieces and nephews, Emily Finnegan, Fred Aufiero, Philip Aufiero, Judy LeClair, Walter Willert, Lisa Carrabba, Anna Shea, Johanna Buck . He was predeceased by siblings Anna Siraco, Angelina Aufiero, Gus, Phillip, and Anthony Russo. Arthur has lived in the same neighborhood for the past 64 years. His neighbors were like family to him, visiting with him in the afternoon and frequently sharing meals with him. Their Summer block parties, and Christmas parties were legendary. One of the joys in his life was visiting his grandson, granddaughter in law and great grandchildren in Florida. His most memorable trip was attending their birthday party at Disneyworld when he was 98. Arthur was a World War II veteran having served in campaigns in North Africa. He took part in the invasion of Sicily and saw considerable action at Anzio Beach. While stationed with the First Armored Division 701st tank destroyer battalion recon company, he was awarded the Bronze Star for his bravery at Sened Station Tunisia, February 2-3, 1943. Arthur was a communicant of the Sacred Heart Church, Hopedale, MA. Calling hours are Saturday, June 27, from 8:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M.., at the Consigli|Ruggerio Funeral Home in Milford, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Church, Hopedale. The burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford. In lieu of flowers, and should you wish to memorialize Arthur with a donation in his name, the family has chosen The Oliva Fund For Cancer Care: https://foundation.milfordregional.org/the-oliva-fund-for-cancer-care/ Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 23, 2020.