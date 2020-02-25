|
|
Arthur V. Chamberlain Sr., 91, of Milford, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Genesis Healthcare in Milford. He was the husband of the late Dorothy N. (Natoli) Chamberlain who died in 2013. He was born in Newton, son of the late Eugene and Laura (Hayden) Chamberlain and lived in Newton and Natick before moving to Milford in 1994. He was educated in the Newton Schools. Arthur owned and operated Arts Exxon on South St. in Waltham and also was employed as a carpenter retiring in 1989. He was a jack of all trades, a very generous man and loved his grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Donald A. Chamberlain and his wife Bernice of Uxbridge, Arthur V. Chamberlain Jr. and his wife Patricia of Milford, Cindy A. and her husband Stephen Hubley of Millbury, Susan Chamberlain of Framingham, a dear friend Frank McLaughlin who Art thought of as a son, six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Frederick Chamberlain, Alfred chamberlain, Lester Chamberlain, one sister Bernice Webber. The funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford. Please visit us at www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020