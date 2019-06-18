|
Audrey V. (Wentworth) Ferguson, 82, of Medway died June 16 at her home following a short illness. She was the wife of the late John W. Ferguson who died in 2000. Born in Wareham, September 19, 1936, the daughter of the late Ernest and M. Florence (Smith) Wentworth, Mrs. Ferguson lived in Medway for the past 48 years. She was a graduate of Weymouth High School. Audrey worked in the accounting division of the Natick Labs in Natick, Mass for over 20 years before retiring in 2003. She was a member of the Quinobequin Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star # 67 and the Thistle Lodge # 2 of the Daughters of Scotia. She fondly remembered her time as a member of the Advisory Board and Mother Advisor of West Medway Assembly #63 I.O.R.G. Audrey loved helping others. She supported a number of charities over the years including My One Wish and the . Recently, she knit blankets for toys for children in need. She was an avid member of Red Sox Nation and a fan of the Boston Celtics. She was a proud Gma to her beloved grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Heather Yates and her husband Robert of Medway, June Lavallie and her husband, Chris of Milford, Es Ferguson of Medway and Cynthia Wentworth of Oregon. She was the mother of the late J.D. Ferguson and John W. Ferguson, Jr. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amanda, Scott, and Brittany Yates and Daniel and Sarah Lavallie. Audrey is also survived by several generations of nieces and nephews. Her memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 20 at the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com)3 Barber Street, Medway at 4:00PM. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2:00-4:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 18, 2019