|
|
Miss Barbara A. Cahill, 86, of Milford MA, died Monday (May 11, 2020) at Blaire House Assisted Living after a period of declining health. Barbara was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Josephine (Costantino) Cahill. She was a graduate of the former St. Marys High School, Class of 1951. Barbara was employed for many years as a clerical worker for Sears & Roebuck Company. She later was employed at the offices of Dr. Jay Prosnitz. She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church and had volunteered as a eucharistic minister for the homebound. Barbaras family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care afforded Barbara these last few years by Mr. Travis Romano & the Staff at Blaire House Assisted Living in Milford MA; the Fresenius Kidney Care- Blackstone Valley facility in Milford MA; Faith & Family Hospice of Marlborough MA; the Senior Helpers of Milford MA and Blackstone Valley Livery of Uxbridge MA. Barbara is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. She is also survived by her sister-in-law: Christine (Tellier) Cahill of Milford MA. She was pre-deceased by her sisters, Marie Cahill, Dorothy Lymon, Lucy Mancini, Jean San Souci and her brother, Martin Cahill. Due to the COVID-19 social gathering restrictions a Private Graveside Committal Service will be held at St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date once the social gathering restrictions has been lifted. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Marys Of the Assumption Church, Attention: Church Renovation Fund; c/o Church Offices, 17 Winter Street, Milford MA 01757 or to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham MA 01701 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 15, 2020