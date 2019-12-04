|
Barbara A. (Halpin) Callery, 67, of Hopedale, where she has lived since 1991, passed away following a brief illness, on Sunday morning, December 1, 2019 at the UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Devoted wife of Richard J. Callery for over 47 years, she was born in Milford, daughter of Eulalia (Murphy) Halpin of Hopedale, and the late Donald Halpin. A former long time Milford resident, she was a 1970 graduate of St. Marys School in Milford. She worked as a home health aide, for Primary Healthcare in Milford. She was an avid reader, loved to travel, and spend time with her grandchildren. She was the loving mother of Richard J. Callery and his wife Rachel of Bellingham, and Joseph E. Callery and his wife Renee of Milford. Sister of Lail Prince and her husband Al of Oxford, Cynthia Stone and her husband David of Wales, Pamela Bath and her husband Walter of Milford, Nancy Spencer and her husband Robert of Milford, Susan Russell of Bellingham, Marjorie Mallard and her husband Robert of Sturbridge, Donald Halpin and his wife Kathy of Bellingham, Sean Halpin and his wife Erin of Milford, and Kevin Halpin of Hopedale. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Taylor, Aubrey, Sloane, Kevin and Crista Callery. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, at 11:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 12:30PM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 187 Hopedale St., Hopedale, MA. Burial will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Friday evening from 4-7pm.. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019