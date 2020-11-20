1/1
Barbara A. Kinney
Barbara A. (Johnson) Kinney, 86, of Milford, MA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert H. Kinney. Born in Newton, MA on June 5, 1934, she is the daughter of the late Milton d. & Mary Ellen (Murphy) Johnson. She is the loving mother of Patricia A. Leduc and her husband, Arthur of Uxbridge, MA, Catherine E. Cabbage and her husband, Michael of Blackstone, MA and Michael R Kinney and his wife, Linda of Millville, MA. She leaves her cherished grandchildren, Alexander Leduc, Keith Leduc, Sarah Doonan and her husband, Christopher and Jesse Cabbage and great-grandson Bodhi Doonan. She is the sister of the late Paul Johnson. She was a resident of Milford formerly of Bellingham for over 50 years and Newton where she was raised. Barbara was an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling on cruises and trips to Las Vegas. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed. Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 would be appreciated. To sign guest book visit www. cartiersfuneralhome.com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 20, 2020.
