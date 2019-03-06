|
|
Barbara Ann (Gately) Russell, 97, formerly of Bellingham, died March 4, 2019 in the Medway Country Manor nursing home. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Russell Sr. Born in Winthrop, February 19,1922, the daughter of the late Dr. G. Lynde and Mary (Gorman) Gately, Mrs. Russell had lived in Bellingham since 1970. Barbara had been a telephone operator for many years with the New England Telephone Company, an accountant with Boston City Hospital, an active member of the Gate of Heaven Bowling League, a long-time South Boston Little League supporter and was the most avid Red Sox fan imaginable. She also enjoyed playing bingo, slot machines and crossword puzzles. She is survived by her children, Charles E. (Louise) Russell of Middleboro, Diane C. (Andre) Ethier of Blackstone, Glenn E. (Helen) Russell of Blackstone, Robert E. Russell of Key West, Florida, Nancy E. (Charlie) MacDonald of Blackstone, Stephen E. (Wanda) Russell of Mendon and Jean L. Brown of Waterville, Maine. She is also survived by 31 grandchildren and 49 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sons Richard L. Foley of Arizona, Thomas W. (Susan) Russell of South Boston and granddaughter Courtney Diane Russell of Bellingham. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 8 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com ) 131 Main Street, Franklin from 10:00-Noon. A service will be held at Noon followed by burial in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Jimmy Fund (c/o The Boston Red Sox), PO Box 849168. Boston, MA 02284-9168.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019