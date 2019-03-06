Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Russell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara A. Russell Obituary
Barbara Ann (Gately) Russell, 97, formerly of Bellingham, died March 4, 2019 in the Medway Country Manor nursing home. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Russell Sr. Born in Winthrop, February 19,1922, the daughter of the late Dr. G. Lynde and Mary (Gorman) Gately, Mrs. Russell had lived in Bellingham since 1970. Barbara had been a telephone operator for many years with the New England Telephone Company, an accountant with Boston City Hospital, an active member of the Gate of Heaven Bowling League, a long-time South Boston Little League supporter and was the most avid Red Sox fan imaginable. She also enjoyed playing bingo, slot machines and crossword puzzles. She is survived by her children, Charles E. (Louise) Russell of Middleboro, Diane C. (Andre) Ethier of Blackstone, Glenn E. (Helen) Russell of Blackstone, Robert E. Russell of Key West, Florida, Nancy E. (Charlie) MacDonald of Blackstone, Stephen E. (Wanda) Russell of Mendon and Jean L. Brown of Waterville, Maine. She is also survived by 31 grandchildren and 49 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sons Richard L. Foley of Arizona, Thomas W. (Susan) Russell of South Boston and granddaughter Courtney Diane Russell of Bellingham. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 8 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com ) 131 Main Street, Franklin from 10:00-Noon. A service will be held at Noon followed by burial in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Jimmy Fund (c/o The Boston Red Sox), PO Box 849168. Boston, MA 02284-9168.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now