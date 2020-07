Barbara E. (Hilliard) Burke 91, a longtime Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, ME. She was the beloved wife of the late Russell W. Burke, who died in 2002. Funeral arrangements, under the care and direction of the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. are incomplete at this time. Her complete obituary will appear in Mondays Milford Daily Newspaper. www.uptonfunerals.com