Barbara "Elaine" Tetlow, 85, of Hancock, Maine, died peacefully on October 31, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born to the late Harold and Helen (Thibeault) Oldfield in Milford Ma June 13, 1935. She raised her family in Hopedale, MA before relocating to Maine in 1981. She worked many years as a bookkeeper for the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor and for Tetlow Builders. Elaine was a member and treasurer of the Womens Club of Hancock, a wonderful baker, an avid reader, and she had a tremendous love for animals. Her greatest love was for her family and she always looked forward to the family gathering at Christmas. A beloved mother and grandmother she will very much be missed. Elaine is survived by her husband of 64 years, John L. Tetlow of Hancock, Maine, daughter Kathleen Brodeur and her husband James, son Steven Tetlow and his wife. Sally, daughter Kris Prepelka and husband Mark, beloved sister Roberta Kurzontkowski and brother John Oldfield, 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. The family will have a private intimate graveside burial and service. The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Courtland Rehabilitation Center who provided care and emotional support during her stay. Memorial donations can be sent to the Service Dog Project, Inc., 37 Boxford Road, Ipswich, MA 01938.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store