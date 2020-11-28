Barbara Jeanne (Ettinger) Wilson, 92, of Medway, died November 25 in Milford Regional Medical Center. She as the wife of the late James "Jimmy" H. Wilson who died in 1982. Born in Milford, April 24,1928, the daughter of the late Harry E. Ettinger, Sr. and Amie (Burlingame) Ettinger, Mrs. Wilson was raised in Milford and moved to Medway in 1948. She was a 1946 graduate of Milford High School. Barbara married Jimmy in 1948 and moved to Medway. Barbara had worked as a CNA at Cushing Hospital for many years. She then volunteered at Milford Regional Medical Center in April 2019 , after 28 years of service. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Wilson Albee of Medway , Iris (Colleen) Wilson Sabourin of Merritt Island, Florida, Patricia Wilson LEtoile and her husband Daniel of Danielson, Connecticut. She was the sister of the late Captain Harry E. Ettinger, Jr. and Ella Mae Colrick. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mike Albee, Jason Sabourin, Mike Sabourin, Amie LEtoile Lawes, Sara LEtoile and Kelly LEtoile Millette and her great-grandchildren, Christian, Lauren, Sharon, Daniel, Joe, Joshua, Hanna, Abby, Danny and Jordan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Renee, Melissa and Elaine for all your support. Her graveside services will be held on Monday, November 30 in Vernon Grove Cemetery in Milford at Noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis ,TN.38105. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
) Medway.