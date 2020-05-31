Barbara Kendall Kingsley of Rochester, NY, formerly of Framingham, Holliston, and Milford, Massachuttes passed away peacefully at her residence in Rochester, NY on January 1, 2020. She was 91. Her husband of 62 years, Dr. Howard H. Kingsley, predeceased her in Rochester in March, 2011. The Kingsleys were distinguished Massachusetts educators for four decades. They also owned and operated the elite Kingsley Manor Summer School in Holliston in the 1960s and early 1970s. Mrs. Kingsley was a learned academic. She graduated from Nashua, NH High School as its Valedictorian, earned her B.A. and M.A. degrees from Boston University, and pursued doctoral studies in Classics at Brown University. She was fluent in five languages, and was a master of both Ancient Greek and Latin. She taught foreign languages for many years at Hopedale High School. Mrs. Kingsley is survived by her three children, Warren, of Jonesboro, GA, Winifed Kingsley- Kniejski, of Pfafftown, N.C., and Martin, of Rochester, N.Y.. Mrs. Kingsley had six grandchildren, and currently has five great-grandchildren. To share a memory of Barbara or send a condolence to the family visit www. anthonychapels.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 31, 2020.