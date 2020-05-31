Barbara Kingsley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Kendall Kingsley of Rochester, NY, formerly of Framingham, Holliston, and Milford, Massachuttes passed away peacefully at her residence in Rochester, NY on January 1, 2020. She was 91. Her husband of 62 years, Dr. Howard H. Kingsley, predeceased her in Rochester in March, 2011. The Kingsleys were distinguished Massachusetts educators for four decades. They also owned and operated the elite Kingsley Manor Summer School in Holliston in the 1960s and early 1970s. Mrs. Kingsley was a learned academic. She graduated from Nashua, NH High School as its Valedictorian, earned her B.A. and M.A. degrees from Boston University, and pursued doctoral studies in Classics at Brown University. She was fluent in five languages, and was a master of both Ancient Greek and Latin. She taught foreign languages for many years at Hopedale High School. Mrs. Kingsley is survived by her three children, Warren, of Jonesboro, GA, Winifed Kingsley- Kniejski, of Pfafftown, N.C., and Martin, of Rochester, N.Y.. Mrs. Kingsley had six grandchildren, and currently has five great-grandchildren. To share a memory of Barbara or send a condolence to the family visit www. anthonychapels.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral & Cremation Chapels
2305 Monroe Avenue
Rochester, NY 14618
585-244-0770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved