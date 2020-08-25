1/
Barbara M. Lyons
Barbara M. (Palladino) Lyons 91, of Franklin, died peacefully, Saturday August 22, 2020 at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham, following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel H. Lyons, who died in 2014. Born October 2, 1928, in Franklin, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Anderson) Palladino, she was a longtime resident of Franklin and Naples, Florida. She was raised and educated in Franklin, was a graduate of Franklin High School and worked at the former Brunellis Supermarket and the Whiting & Davis Company. Barbara enjoyed playing golf, cooking, reading, and spending time with her family. She was a constant caregiver, always putting others ahead of herself. She is survived by her children, Daniel P. Lyons and his wife Mary Ellen of Franklin a daughter Susan A. Fraher and her late husband Mark Fraher of Derry, New Hampshire, 2 sister-in-laws, Elizabeth 'Betty' Ranieri of Franklin and Jean Knight of Florida. Also surviving are her grandchildren, James Lyons, Jennifer Jorritsma, Steven Fraher, & her great grandchildren, Sophie & Connor Lyons, Sara & Clara Jorritsma and Evan & Hannah Fraher. She was the sister of the late Dorothy 'FiFi' Tulli and Paul Palladino. Due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) Barbaras Funeral Mass at St. Marys Church, Franklin and interment at the parish cemetery will be held privately. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Franklin Food Pantry 43 West Central St. Franklin, MA 02038. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Lyons Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com

Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles F. Oteri and Son - Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
