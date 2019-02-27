|
Barbara Mae (Sanderson) Salvetti, 77, of Franklin, died February 20, 2019 in the Medway Country Manor. She was the wife of the late Robert C. Salvetti who died in 2001. Born in Franklin, July 27, 1941, the daughter of the late Walter and Edith (Bates) Sanderson, Mrs. Salvetti was a lifelong Franklin resident. She was a graduate of Franklin High School. Barbara was a member of the Eastern Star, Fern Chapter. She enjoyed camping in New Hampshire and being in the company of her family. She is survived by her children, Karen J. Keegan of Barre, MA and Brent R. Salvetti and his wife Mandi of Barre, MA. She is also survived by her sister Carol Sanderson of St. Petersburg, Florida and her grandchildren, Aprile Daley, Samantha Salvetti and Elizabeth Ringwood and her husband Nick. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Dept. 41831, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www. ginleyfuneralhomes. com)
