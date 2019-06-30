|
Barbara M. (Grant) Stevens, 86, of Milford passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Blaire House in Milford. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Fisher who died in 1972 and the late C. Richard Dick Stevens who died in 2008. Barbara was the Executive Director at the Hopedale Housing Authority for 23 years retiring in 1991. In 1982, she was the first Executive Director to be granted tenure by the MA Legislature. She was born November 28, 1932 in Milford, daughter of the late Clarence E. and Edna (Tiffany) Grant and graduated as valedictorian of the Mendon High School Class of 1951. Mrs. Stevens enjoyed knitting and crossword puzzles. She loved the Red Sox and Patriots - especially Tom Brady. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Sally Costello and her husband, Stephen of Milford and her son-in-law, Neal Campbell, of Cape May Court House, NJ. Also, 5 grandchildren - Marissa (Diotalevi) Boss and her husband, Matthew, of New York City, Jenna (Diotalevi) Rizzo of Milford, Emma Campbell of Silver Spring, MD, Maura Campbell of Cape May Court House, NJ and Evan Costello of Milford. She is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren - Charlotte, Vivienne and Stephanie Boss of New York City and Luke and Cecilia Rizzo of Milford. She was predeceased by her son, Robert L. Fisher, Jr (1992), her daughter, Jane Fisher Campbell (2005) and her brother, Fred Grant. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford, MA 01757. bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on June 30, 2019