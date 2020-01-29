|
Barbara Ruth Boudreau, 84, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at The Lodge Health & Rehabilitation in Ocala, Florida. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of Ruth and Albert Ricard. She attended Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, where she earned a bachelors degree in physical education. She went on to earn a masters degree in physical education from Northeastern University in Boston. She was employed for many years at John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Franklin, Massachusetts, as a physical education teacher. She spent most of her retired years in St. Augustine, Florida enjoying the beach. She was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Augustine, Florida. She enjoyed watching the New England Patriots (the Jacksonville Jaguars were a close second) and football in general. She will be remembered for her love of watching and playing almost any type of sport. She is survived by her children Steve Boudreau, Ruth Holmstrom and Mark Boudreau and her grandchildren Michael Boudreau, Brian Boudreau, Kristin Demers, Heidi Holmstrom Mulholland, Heather Holmstrom Tasci, Mark Boudreau Jr. and Matthew Boudreau. She has requested cremation and did not wish to have a funeral. She is scheduled to be cremated on Jan. 27 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services. Family members plan a get-together to celebrate her life on the first weekend in February in St. Augustine.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020