Bettie King
Bettie McGann King, 91, died September 14, 2020, at Cornerstone Assisted Living, Milford, Massachusetts. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Bettie was a child of the Great Depression, who lined her shoes with cardboard when the soles wore out and, at age 15, left high school to go to work. Not long after Thomas C. King returned from WWII, Bettie eloped with him, beginning her life as a homemaker when she was only 18. Bettie treated family and friends to Southern favorites cooked to perfection, especially the fried quail she prepared when Thomas had a good day bird-hunting. Bettie enjoyed traveling and outdoor activities. Golf was her favorite sport: one of her proudest moments was sinking a hole-in-one. For 50 years, Bettie and Thomas also supported University of Memphis sports. Even after her husbands death in 1996, Bettie remained a loyal fan and sponsor: she was given the Ralph Hatley Silver M Award by the University in 2004. In 2014, Bettie moved to Massachusetts, to be near her daughter, Sheryl King, and her son-in-law, Bob McCarthy, as well as Betties four grandchildren, Neia, Anna Patricia, Denny and Andrew Gil McCarthy, and her great - granddaughter, Gabby Nosek. They are grateful for the times they shared with Bettie -- from Bingo nights to birthdays. Despite her years living with Alzheimers, she knew and loved her family and kept her sense of humor. Betties family members send thanks to Jenn Hozempa, Jane Conner and the entire staff of Cornerstone at Milford for the activities, companionship and care they provided for more than six years. Due to the ongoing pandemic, her funeral service will be webcast at 3:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, September 24. To view a longer obituary, photos or the recorded virtual service, please visit the funeral home's website at www.memorialparkfuneralandcemetery.com and click on the link for "Obituaries" and go to Bettie McGann King's webpage. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester County Food Bank at foodbank.org or to the charity of your choice but, to celebrate Betties memory, please treat yourself to a pulled pork barbecue sandwich, a slice of pecan pie or a round of golf.

Published in Milford Daily News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Service
02:30 PM
webcast
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
