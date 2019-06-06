Betty L. DElia, 91, of Framingham, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, surround by loved ones, at her daughter's home in Holliston. Born in Rockingham, NC, she was the daughter of the late Dora (Capel) and William Thomas Baldwin. She was the wife of 59 years to the late Victor DElia, who passed in 2014. Betty was a charming woman with a great sense of humor who was loved by all who met her. She enjoyed time spent with family, friends, and neighbors, especially going to lunch and throwing parties. She took pleasure in traveling with her husband, particularly to North Carolina or anywhere she could see family. She was always happy to share in the joy of others and people felt comfortable turning to her in times of need. Betty was very creative and enjoyed doing crafts of all kinds. She loved bowling, Bingo and playing cards. In her younger years, she worked as a hairdresser, owning her first shop in North Carolina and later one in Framingham. Betty is survived by her children, Victor DElia Jr, Laura Dunn and her husband, William, and Ann Jeye and her husband, Edward. She also leaves behind her brother, Ralph Baldwin Sr. and his wife, Sarah; 4 grandchildren, Joey DElia, Amanda and Ava Jeye, and Robert Dunn; as well as many nieces, nephews, and beloved neighbors and friends. She is also survived by her former daughter-in-law, Kimberly Mulcahey. She is predeceased by 7 siblings. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. (Rt. 16) www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral service will follow visitation in the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date in North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Stjude.org or to a charity of ones choice. Published in Milford Daily News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary