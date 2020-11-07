Betty M. (Knights) Henneberry, 93, of Hopedale passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Genesis of Milford. She was the wife of the late James B. Henneberry for 67 years who died in 2017. Mrs. Henneberry was the secretary at the Milford VNA for 20 years before retiring in 1992. She also spent several years working for the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale. She was born October 9, 1927 in Milford the daughter of the late Charles and Mildred (Goodnow) Knights and graduated from Hopedale High School, class of 1946 and South Middlesex Secretarial School in Framingham. Betty enjoyed her monthly card group with her many close friends. She was a former Sunday school teacher and a den mother for the Cub Scouts. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading. Betty dearly loved her sons and their wives and took great joy when her grandchildren came to visit. She is survived by her sons, Dan J. Henneberry and his wife June Whitney of Blackstone, Lawrence B. Henneberry and his wife Loretta Blatz of Mendon and Charles B. Henneberry, Sr. of Milford and his former wife Linda DiMaria; 6 grandchildren, Danielle Henneberry, Alezandra Swarr, Linda King, Jennifer DAleo, Kyle Henneberry and Charles Henneberry, Jr.; six great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Mary Wolfe. She was predeceased by her siblings, Davis Knights, twins, Theda White and Thelma Smith, Barbara MacGray, and her twin Beatrice Knights. Visiting hours will be held Monday November 9, 2020 from 5-7 PM in the Buma- Sargent Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford. Funeral services will be private in the funeral home. Burial will be in South Hopedale Cemetery, Hopedale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of ones choice. www.bumafuneralhome.com