Bettye C. (Cox) Reardon, 91, of Medway, died Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was the wife of William F. Reardon for 63 years. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children John H. Reardon III and his wife Janet of Medway, William F. Reardon Jr. and his wife Diane of Medway, James M. Reardon and his wife Kathleen of Natick, Caroline Anderson and her husband Sean of Medway, and Matthew E. Reardon and his wife Danielle of Millis. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Born in Rome, Georgia, on March 19, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Bessie Vann Cox. She was the sister of Jane Cox Hartin of Montgomery, Alabama. She is predeceased by her sister Sarah Cox Todd, and brothers James Cox and Earl Cox. Bettye was a resident of Medway for the past 61 years. She grew up in Cave Spring, Georgia and attended LaGrange College. She worked as a bookkeeper in Atlanta and Pensacola where she met her husband Bill. Bettye was on the Medway School Committee for several years. Bettye enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. She very much enjoyed the company of her grandchildren. A devoted mother and homemaker, she had a way of welcoming people into her home and making them feel immediately comfortable. Bettye was an incredibly talented cook. She could prepare a meal and entertain twenty people with a formal sit-down dinner and make it look easy. She enjoyed skiing and golf with her husband Bill. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Thursday, April 4, at St. Joseph's Church in Medway at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com). In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Medway Police Association, 315 Village St, Medway, MA 02053.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019