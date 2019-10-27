|
Beverly A. (Stubbs) Iannitelli, age 90, of West Bridgewater, died peacefully October 25, 2019 at Blue Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center. Beverly was the loving wife for 61 years of Alexander D. Iannitelli. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Henry H. and Eileen T. (Flood) Stubbs. She was a 1947 graduate of Brockton High School. Beverly was a longtime communicant, volunteer and CCD teacher at St. Ann's Church, West Bridgewater. She was always active and loved to dance, work in her yard, walk on the beach, hike in the woods, ride her bike and cross country ski. She enjoyed taking art classes and painting with oils. She will be remembered for her sincere concern for everyone, her empathy and desire to help, and her quick wit that was ever ready to lighten the mood. For those who knew her she was fun to be around, full of practical experience and ready to share her ideas, but a person with as many questions about things as answers. Beverly was the mother of Christopher and Anne Iannitelli of West Bridgewater, David and Leda Iannitelli of Brewster and Jean Pombo and her husband Stephen of Brewster. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Shirley DiCroce. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Old Colony Hospice for the loving care and compassion shown to Beverly during her illness. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street, (Rte 123), Brockton, Monday, October 28, from 5 - 8 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Tuesday at 10 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, South Easton at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. Please consider donations in Beverly's name to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019