After a tough yet courageous fight with cancer, Mrs. Beverly Louise (Page) Mastroianni, 85, of Milford MA, passed away peacefully in her sleep with family by her side on Wednesday (November 4, 2020). During her fight with cancer, Beverly was always determined, strong-willed and inspirational, precisely how she lived her life. She was the beloved wife of Leopoldo N. "Polly" Mastroianni. Small in stature, she had great presence: a bundle of energy and strength. Beverly loved animals (except Rhinoceroses), Fox news, crafts, sports, great food and visiting the coast of Maine. But mostly she loved her friends and family. Her husband Polly could make her laugh like no other. Her four kids brought her constant joy and they consider themselves incredibly fortunate that she was their mother. She felt blessed to see all her kids have children of their own. Her grandchildren were also a source of pride and happiness. Beverly was one of a kind: authentic and always true to herself. She was fiercely loyal to those she loved. Never one to mince words or hold back her feelings, you always knew where you stood with Beverly. But beneath her often tough exterior, she was a kind and extremely thoughtful woman. If you ran into Beverly, she often recalled your last conversation with her and would be extremely interested in what you had to say. She was sharp as a tack and never forgot a thing. Beverly was born in Lewiston ME, the daughter of the late Herbert and the late Mae (Shoppe) Page. As a young girl, she loved adventure and you could often find her ice skating or roller skating. She was a graduate of Lewiston High School in 1952. After she graduated from high school, she came to Massachusetts. She was employed as a young woman as a secretary at General Electric from 1953 to 1962. It was at General Electric that she met her lifelong friend, Connie ("Midgie"/"Squiggie") Caccavelli, who introduced Beverly to Polly. Beverly and Polly married in 1957. Beverly spent her life as a devoted wife and mother, raising her family. She was self-employed with her own cleaning business for over 20 years. Along with her beloved husband of sixty-three years, she is survived by her four children: Paul Mastroianni and his wife Noreen (Murphy) Mastroianni of Hopkinton MA, Raymond Mastroianni and his wife Debbie (Micelotta) Mastroianni of Milford MA, Lisa Rivernider and her husband Stephen Rivernider of Mendon MA and Michelle Roach and her husband Brian Roach of Newburyport MA; her seven grandchildren: Ryan, Emily and Christopher Mastroianni of Hopkinton MA; Jenna Mastroianni of Milford MA; Jonathan and Zachary Rivernider of Mendon MA and Mia Joy Roach of Newburyport MA; one brother: Stanley Page of Winter Haven FL; one sister: Elizabeth Fleury of Bayport, Long Island NY. Beverly was the sister of the late Cedric Page, the late Herbert Page and the late Kathleen Glenn. In accordance with her wishes, Beverly will be cremated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Mastroianni familys concern for the wellbeing of family members and friends, funeral services will be private with no visiting hours. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the private funeral services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com
for condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect St. Milford MA 01757.