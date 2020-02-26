|
Beverly (Durfee) McCarter passed peacefully at home in Millis on February 22, 2020 at the age of 92. Beverly was the beloved wife of David McCarter and daughter of the late John and Mavis (Norris) Durfee. She was the devoted mother of Janice Pennini and her husband Gerard "Jerry" of Millis, Lawrence McCarter and his wife Joanne of Millis and Russell McCarter of Medway. Beverly leaves 5 grandchildren including Jason Pennini of Phoenix, AZ, Kenneth Pennini of Cumberland, RI, Jessica Barbato and her husband Robert of Blackstone, Thomas McCarter and his partner Tricia of Millis and Tyler McCarter of Framingham. Also Great Grandmother of Nicholas and Ella Barbato and Kayla McCarter. Visiting hours will be at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St. Medfield, MA. 02052 on February 27, 2020 from 3p.m. to 6p.m.. During this time, beginning at 5p.m., there will be a brief memorial service. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for memorial donations in Beverly's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA. 02452 or to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA. 02135.
Published in Milford Daily News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020