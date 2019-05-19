|
|
Bonnie Jean Collins, 71, died peacefully at the Thomas Upham House of Medfield on May 12, 2019. Bonnie was predeceased by her beloved husband Roy, and her daughter Nicole Marie. She was also the loving mother of Amy Kane and her husband Matt of Millis, and Karyn Bickford of Bellingham. She is survived by her 5 beautiful grandchildren, Jaime Nicole, Megan Jean, Casey Evangeline, Bryan Matthew and Courtney Lee. She was the caring sister of Don Blake and his wife Debbie, Eddie Blake and his wife Charlene and the late Rick Blake. She is also survived by many other family and friends. Bonnie was a lifelong resident of Millis and was a Clerk for the United States Post Office. She loved having her grandchildren around her. She was their biggest fan, going to their games, taking them out to eat or for a trip to "Dunkies". There will be a graveside service for Bonnie on Tues. May 21, 2019 at 11AM St. Josephs Cemetery in West Roxbury. A Celebration of Life will take place immediately following from 12-4 p.m. at Conrad's Restaurant, 907 Main Street, Walpole.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 19, 2019