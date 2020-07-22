Brendan J. Reyes, 15, of Milford passed away on July 19th, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center. Brendan is survived by his parents Erin (Callahan) and Michael Lemay, a sister, Ella Lemay, a brother, Shaun Lemay, his grandparents, John and Joan Callahan and Shirley Lemay, his great grandparents, John and Adele Callahan, his god parents, Neil Callahan and Carrie Verrier. He was predeceased by another grandmother Sandra Callahan. Brendan was born in Worcester and had been a resident of Milford for most of his life. He attended Milford schools and was just about to enter the freshman class at Assabet Valley Collaborative School in Marlborough. Brendan was an avid fan of Curious George, Sponge Bob Square pants and Three Stooges videos. He also loved to watch old videos of his grandfather wrestling. A memorial Mass will be held at a time and day to be announced in St. Mary's Church, 17 Winter St. Milford. Burial of cremains will follow in the parish cemetery. Watson Colonial Funeral Home, 24 Congress St. Milford is assisting the family with arrangements. To make a donation in Brendan's memory go to gofundme.com/Brendan
