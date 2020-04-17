|
Brett William Geary, 38, of Lincoln, MA died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born in Silver Spring, Maryland on October 11, 1981, he was the son of Michael E. and Cynthia J. (Paquette) Geary of Medway. Brett grew up in Laurel, Maryland and Medway, Massachusetts and graduated from Medway High School in 2000. Brett was one of the lucky few that truly had it all. He was smart, athletic, popular, and well-liked by all that knew him. Voted "Most Athletic" for his class, Brett excelled at soccer, basketball, and tennis. Brett was always close with his family. "Willie" had a special bond with his father and mother. Like all Gearys, he was competitive, and was a good bet to come out on top in pretty much any sport or game with his older brothers, whom he admired very much. Brett went on to earn a Bachelors Degree in Economics from Providence College, and these same qualities led him to an extremely successful career in sales, most recently as an executive for Zoom Information, Inc. in Waltham, MA. Perhaps Bretts most cherished memories and closest friendships were made in White Sands Beach, Connecticut. Brett could always be found life guarding in the day (though he was never a great swimmer) and at the bonfires with friends at night. These friendships made at WSB lasted for Bretts entire life. Even though they were scattered all across the country, they always managed to stay in touch. Brett was always kind, full of life, and beloved by all that knew him. Brett was adventurous, picking up and moving to California for several years. He was known to never miss a Dave Matthews concert or connecting for a beer with old friends. Besides his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Dr. Michael Geary and his wife Dr. Amanda Geary of Lynnfield and their children, Samantha, Meghan, Molly and Michael, and Thomas Geary and his wife Dr. Julie Geary of Hamilton and their children Evelyn, Ryan and Ella. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his beloved dog Gonzo. Due to the restrictions from the COVID-19 Virus, funeral services will be held privately with burial at Duck River Cemetery in Old Lyme, Connecticut. His family will be planning a public Celebration of His Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bretts memory to the MSPCA. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., in Medway (www.ginley funeralhomes.com).
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 17, 2020