Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Connect Church
280 Pleasant St.
Ashland, MA
View Map

Brian G. Mooney

Brian G. Mooney Obituary
Brian G. Mooney, 71, of Ashland, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was the son of the late Francis and Mary (Cusack) Mooney and husband of Catherine (Rocheford) Mooney for 49 years. Brian served his country honorably in the Army from 1969 -72 as a order of battle intelligence analyst. A graduate of Framingham State University, he was the director of Veteran Affairs for 3 years after graduation and later inducted into their FSU Basketball Hall of Fame. He worked as a UPS supervisor for 23 years and a computer technician for Verizon for 18 years. Brian was an avid reader and sports enthusiast who enjoyed playing golf but his greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Christopher Mooney and his wife Christine of Bellingham, and Katie Mooney-Haynes and her husband Patrick of Mendon, four grandchildren, Morgan and Colin Mooney, and Anna and Joshua Haynes, and one brother, Barry Mooney and his wife Karen of Holliston. He was the brother of the late Maureen Durran and Karen Robillard A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. in Connect Church, 280 Pleasant St. Ashland, MA. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Brian's name to the Ashland Emergency Fund, PO Box 112, Ashland, MA 01721 www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020
