Brian Vincent DeSimone, 33, of Quincy, formerly of Milford and Bellingham, died April 25, 2019. Born in Milford, January 22, 1986, the son of Joseph D. DeSimone of Whitinsville and the late Maureen A. (Grindle) DeSimone. Brian had lived in Milford and Bellingham for most of his life. He was an avid fan of the Boston sports teams and enjoyed playing cards. In addition to his father he is survived by his siblings, Michael DeSimone of Quincy, Jenna DeSimone of Brookline, New Hampshire, Hannah, Dorian and Jackson Mancuso of Bellingham. He is also survived by his grandparents, Del and Irene Grindle of Bellingham and Pauline DeSimone of Whitinsville and the late Francis DeSimone. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Stacey Mancuso and her husband Jeff of Bellingham, Renie Grindle of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, Mary Cuddy of Marshfield, Jeanne Serena of Wrentham, Paul DeSimone of Medway, Linda Hunt of West Greenwich, Rhode Island, Barbara Bates of Uxbridge and Donna Creighton of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. He is also survived by his great-aunt Dolores Sferrazza of Quincy, nephew Zachary Moulton of Brookline, New Hampshire and many cousins. Calling hours will be held in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 3 Barber Street, Medway on Thursday, May 2 from 4-8 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Rise Above Sober Living 41 Sagamore Park Rd, Hudson, NH 03051.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019