Bruce D. Ferrelli, 66, a lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away Thursday January 16, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Framingham, he was a son of Tina Ferrelli of Framingham and the late Matthew A. Ferrelli, Sr. A graduate of Framingham Vocational High School with the Class of 1972, he was the recipient of a Scholarship Award in recognition of his outstanding academic achievement and leadership. Bruce also graduated from Greenfield Community College in 1975 and worked as a projectionist for the former General Cinema Corp. for 24 years before retiring in 1999. He enjoyed collecting coins and stamps. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother: Matthew A. Ferrelli, Jr. & his wife Cheri of Uxbridge; 2 nephews: Matthew Ferrelli & his wife Michele of Northbridge and Mark Ferrelli & his wife Cindy of Milford; 2 nieces: Cheryl Cedrone of Webster and Keri Nasif & her husband William of Bellingham; 6 grand nephews and nieces; 2 aunts: Rena Crisafulli of Florida & Joan Guglielmo of Medway and several cousins. Visiting hours are Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly St., (Rte. 135) Framingham. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Bruce's name to a . For further information, please visit www.Boylebrothers.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020