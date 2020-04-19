Home

Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home
45 Main St
Upton, MA 01568
(508) 529-6992
Camil A. Brochu

Camil A. Brochu Obituary
Camil A. Brochu, 96, a longtime Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northbridge. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa Y. (Fontaine) Brochu. Born in Hardwick, VT, he was a son of the late Ernest and Mary Marie (Couture) Brochu. Mr. Brochu is survived by his two sons, James A. Brochu and his wife Lisa, of Upton and Robert C. Brochu and his wife Sandy, of Whitinsville; three grandchildren, Lindsey Brochu, Daniel Brochu and Ryan Brochu. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Mr. Brochus calling hours and funeral Mass details will be announced for a future date when the restrictions have been lifted. The Brochu family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the entire staff at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northbridge for their exceptional care and compassion that Camil received while he was there. The Williams - Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering | Director, is honored to be assisting the Brochu family with arrangements. www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
