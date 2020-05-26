|
|
Candace A. Usher, 66, of Milford MA, died Sunday (May 24, 2020) at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. Candace was born in Milford MA and was a graduate of the Hopedale Junior-Senior High School, Class of 1972. Candace had been employed for Verizon from 1974 to 2012, retiring as a dispatch manager. She was an avid Boston sports fan, especially the New England Patriots. Candace is survived by her mother: Mary L. (Van Alstine) Usher of Mendon MA; her three siblings: Tara McDonough of Milford MA, Kim Greenberg and her husband Alan of Mendon MA and Keith Usher and his wife Rachel of Mendon MA. Candace was the devoted aunt & '2nd mother' to her beloved nieces and nephews: Ashley McDonough and Kenny Johnson of Worcester MA; Lauren McDonough of Milford MA; Lindsay, MacKenzie and Morgan Greenberg of Mendon MA; Brady, Sienna and Benjamin Usher of Mendon MA; also her beloved grandnephews: Carter and Travis. Candace is also survived by her close friend; William Sullivan. Candace was pre-deceased by her brother: Dana Usher; her brother-in-law: Jon McDonough; and her nephew: Matthew McDonough. In accordance with her wishes a Private Funeral Service will be held at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA with burial to follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Oliva Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 26, 2020