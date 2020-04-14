|
Carol Ann (Dillon) Auty, 73, of Medway passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late J. Martin Auty who died in 2012. Mrs. Auty had been employed at Waters Corporation in Milford for 15 years. She had previously worked at the American Optical in Southbridge, Cocke N Kettle Restaurant in Uxbridge and drove the Mendon school bus route for Bob Winterhalter Bus Co. Carol was born in 1946 in New Haven, CT the daughter of the late Nicholas J Dillon born in Iowa and the late Betty Grace (Weaver) Dillon DiGregorio born in North Carolina. She loved genealogy and traveling to South Carolina and the Smokey Mountains in TN. Carol cherished spending time with her family. She loved the ocean, especially Nauset Beach in Orleans and Myrtle Beach in SC. She also loved keeping in touch with her friends on-line and through social media. Carol is survived by her daughters, Kimberley D. Thibeault and Sheri R. and her husband William Tagliaferri, all of Medway, Heather J. and her husband Paul Perrone of Mendon, Stacy L. and her husband Scott Remillard of Northbridge; her sister, Susan M. Barone of Port St. Lucie, FL; 5 grandchildren, William J. Tagliaferri, Michael S. Remillard, Mathew D. Remillard, Olivia R. Perrone and Anthony J. Perrone and several nieces and nephews including T. Jason Cronin and Nicholas M. Barone. Visiting hours will be private. A funeral procession will be assembling at 10:15 AM on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford followed by a graveside funeral service at 11 AM in Oakland Cemetery, Barber St., Medway. Flowers are welcome.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020