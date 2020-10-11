Carol Ann Carr, 79, of Holliston, passed away Wed. October 7, 2020. Born in Winchendon, daughter of the late Ellen (Castelli) and Roland C. Boudreau. Former wife of Edward T. Carr. Survived by son, William F. Carr (Laura Rose); brother, Grant Boudreau (Lisa); aunt and uncle, Beverly and Tom Fitzgerald; grandchildren, LeaAnne Zahner (Joe), Katelyn and Kimberly Carr; great-grandchildren, Joey and Billy Zahner, Aiden and Thomas Carr; many loved nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son, Edward Thomas Carr Jr; her siblings, Ronald Boudreau and Beverly Collari. Visitation Tues, October 13th 10:00-11:30 a.m. at Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Marys Church of Holliston at 12:00 p.m. Visit website for full obit.