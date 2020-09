Carol A. (Nelson) Owczarzak, 74, of Upton, formerly of Hopedale, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 23 years to Jerome Owczarzak. Funeral arrangements, under the care and direction of the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. are incomplete at this time. Her complete obituary will appear in Sundays newspaper or by visiting www.uptonfunerals.com