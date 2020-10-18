Carol Joan Knight (Weston), 85, formerly of Galesburg MI, before moving to Bellingham, MA, then to Upton, MA. Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late Daniel Weston. Born in Detroit MI, she was the daughter of the late George & Lilly Maude Knight. She was a strong advocate for womens right movement and a counselor for substance abuse. She leaves a daughter, Sylvia Weston Harris of Woonsocket RI, Late son Ken Dolph of Franklin MA, daughter Debbie Weaver of Skohegan ME, Late son Chris Dolph of Franklin MA, daughter Jila Clark of Dayvillle CT, daughter Mina Weston of Woonsocket RI and son William Weston of Douglas MA., 17 grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren. Late Brother Ron Knight of Galesburg MI, Late Sister Sylvia Sadler of Portland ME, Sister Rosemary Sillars of Kalamazoo MI, and brother Bill Knight of Payonia CO. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, October 24th at 2pm at Saint James Episcopal Church, 184 Hamlet Ave Woonsocket RI. Please join us right after the service to celebrate Carols life at 359 South East Main Street, Douglas MA.



