Carol Louise (Frank) Petrin, 61, transitioned from her life here with us to her eternal home in heaven on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the comfort of her residence in Blackstone, MA after a brief battle with brain cancer. She was surrounded by her family that loved her very much. Carol was the beloved wife of the late Dennis H. Petrin, whom will be gone from us for 25 years on June 3rd. Born in Framingham, MA on September 1, 1957, Carol was the daughter of the late William and Mary J. (Young) Frank and spent a majority of her life in the little house on Prairie Ave in Bellingham, MA. In her early adult years, she worked at the Tupperware factory in N.Smithfield, RI where she met her husband. And, then they both went on to work together at GM in Framingham for 10 years until the plant closed in 1989. Shortly after, her mother fell ill and she was her primary caregiver until she passed in 1991 and then again to her young husband who died from lung cancer in 1994. From 1995 until 2001, Carol worked in healthcare as a CNA, phlebotomist, and was also an EMT for Bellingham, MA. She went on to study nursing and graduated as a licensed practical nurse in 2001 and truly enjoyed helping others as much as she did her own family. She continued nursing for many years at Westboro State Hospital and a couple of long term care facilities until late March of this year when she was suddenly stricken with glioblastoma (brain cancer). Her demise was extremely fast and very heartbreaking to all of those who loved her. Carol truly was one of a kind. Her personality could be intimidating at times, if you didnt know her, but she was the most genuine, funny person with absolutely no filter and thats what made her unique and fun to be around. She will be greatly missed by many near and far. She is survived by her daughter Jessica L Petrin and grandson Dennis J Petrin of Douglas, MA, both of whom she loved with all her heart, and many dear cousins. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Jeannette M. Petrin, her father-in-law, Herve Pete O. Petrin, sister-in-law, Jeanne Sutherland, niece Amy Sutherland, a great niece Elha and great nephew, Alex all from Woonsocket, RI and a dear nephew, Derek Sutherland of Poquoson, VA and his family. There will be no calling hours and she is being cremated per her wishes at Casper Funeral Home in Boston, MA. A funeral mass will be held this Friday, May 31, 2019 at St Denis Church in Douglas, MA at 11am. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her family for a celebration of her and her husbands life for their 41st wedding anniversary in heaven in November.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 30, 2019