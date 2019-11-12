Home

Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Carole A. (McClure) Cifizzari, 72, of Hopedale passed away on Thursday November 7, 2019 at Genesis of Milford. She was the wife of the late Louis A. Cifizzari who died in 2003. Carole was the office manager for Wambolt Plumbing in Waltham for many years. She was born March 23,1947 in Natick, the daughter of the late Lionel A. and Helen (Zicko) McClure and graduated from Natick High School. Carole had volunteered at ABLE, a non-profit organization, as a bookkeeper, and had also volunteered at the organization's craft shops in Salem and Faneuil Hall in Boston. She is survived by her brother Mark S. McClure and his wife Laura of Pawley's Island, S.C.; her sister Michelle T. McClure from Hopedale; step-daughters, Stephanie and Louise; an uncle, Edmund Zicko of Natick; and two nephews, Jason McClure and Evan McClure, both of CT. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1 - 2:30 p.m. in the Buma - Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford, followed by a remembrance service at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home. She will be interred at a later date in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne with her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bay Path Humane Society, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019
