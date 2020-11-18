1/
Caroline A. Hollander
Caroline A. Hollander, April 17 1929 - November 10, 2020 Caroline completed her journey on earth at her home in Boynton Beach, FL with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. Caroline was born in Milford, and educated at Sacred Heart School and Milford High School. She held many professional occupations, and was a long time Lab Clerk at Milford Hospital before retirement. Caroline enjoyed being with and seeing her family grow. She had many friends and loved cruise travel around the world. Caroline was the daughter of the late Domenic Bettuelli and Filomena (Giuliano) Bettuelli. She was predeceased by her brother Robert. She leaves behind her sister Josephine Lynch of Alexandria, VA; her son Damon Hollander and his wife Jean of Manassas, VA; her daughter Valerie Caruso and husband John of Boynton Beach, FL., 9-grandchildren, 11-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Buma Sargeant FuneralHome. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimers Community Care, 800 Northpoint Parkway Suite 101-B, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home

