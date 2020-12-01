1/1
Carolyn J. Vinson
Carolyn Jane (Cole) Vinson,K died peacefully on November 24, 2020 in Tequesta, FL. She had resided in FL for the past several years, previously residing in Milford, MA and Bridgton, ME. She was born in Pierre, SD on April 18th 1940. Her beloved parents were Francis (Mike) Cole and Helen (Hodges) Cole. She is survived by her sons John F. Brown and his wife Janyce of Jupiter Florida, and Jay K Brown and his wife Cynthia of Milford, MA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Tyler, Davis, Sarah, Alyssa, Hannah and Katie, and three great grandchildren, Skylar, Wyatt and Lexi. Carolyn was a graduate of Gettysburg SD High School and South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD. She was a long time educator in the Milford MA school system, proudly teaching both English and Drama at Milford High School. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and playing trivia. In recent years, Carolyn especially enjoyed her opportunity to travel, cruising to the Caribbean, Alaska, and the South Pacific. There will be a private memorial service in Cresbard, SD.

Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 1, 2020.
