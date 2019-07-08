|
Carrie Selma Peters, 60, died Sunday June 30th 2019 after a 20 month battle with cancer. She is survived by her four children: Allison of Malden MA, Lawrence of Long Beach, CA, Curtis also of Malden, MA, and Justin of Trussville, AL as well as her 2 sisters: Laureen of San, Fernando Trinidad and Flora of Adams, MA, and 3 grandchildren: Sierra, Araceli, and Lucien Carrie was born in Trinidad on Nov 4, 1958, the 3rd child of John and Sylvia (Trotman) Peters. She immigrated with her family to the United States when she was 10 years old and proceeded to grad- uate from the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in 1976. Two years later she married Cyrus Luke and proceeded to raise a family and attain a B.A. in Political Science from the University of the District of Columbia in 1981. Later, at 32, she joined the Army and served for 11 years in the Army National Guard before attaining the rank of E-7 and being honorably discharged. During her military service, she discovered her talents or leadership and motivating people. Her abilities were used to assist others within her church community as she led Womens Ministries and Usher Federations of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in the New England Region. Always pushing herself to improve, she returned to school later in life to receive her Masters Degree in Non-Profit Management from Northeastern University. Her last and most beloved position was as Deputy Director of Benefit Issuance at the state Dept. of Transitional Assistance (DTA). Whether at her job with the DTA or working in ministry, she was always had a word to encourage someone with and went beyond to help others. One of her proudest accomplishments was the program she founded to help connect at-risk young ladies with women mentors. She tried to make a difference in the lives of people wherever there was opportunity and ability. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, coworkers, and comrades in ministry Funeral services for Carrie Peters will be held at 11 a.m. at Cambridge SDA Church located at 43 Norwood St, Everett, MA. A viewing will be held an hour prior and later that day she will be interred at Union St. Cemetery in Franklin, MA at 3 P.M. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 8, 2019