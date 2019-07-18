Home

Callanan-Cronin Funeral Home - Hopkinton
34 Church St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
508-435-3951
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Callanan-Cronin Funeral Home - Hopkinton
34 Church St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
View Map
Cassie-Leigh Stock

Cassie-Leigh Stock Obituary
BELLINGHAM: Cassie-Leigh Stock, age 34, died unexpectedly as she slept Monday morning, July 15th. She is loved by all who ever met her. Cassie-Leigh was born in Framingham and grew up in Hopkinton. She graduated Hopkinton High School, where she met and adored her first and forever love, James Stewart. She attended Cape Cod Community College for a short time; but, her life force led her to the protection, saving and resourcing for abused or neglected dogs that just needed some help with guidance, training, trust and love. She attended numerous certification classes and studies to prepare herself and to mentor others. Her company, HEX Dogs (Higher Expectation) of Mendon was founded, promoted and passionately loved by Cassie-Leigh. Her devotion to this cause will live on beyond her. We cannot underestimate the value of her contribution, and her partners contributions as she mentored them, in this cause. Cassie-Leigh is survived by her mom, Cheryl Ann Hutchinson Stock and William H. McGrath, now of Milford, her adoring sister and best friend, Randle Rae Stock Sbordone and her husband, Christopher, now of Worcester, her life companion and first and last love, James Stewart, of Bellingham, MA, and his family of Hopkinton, as well as Spark Plugge, Patches, Dually, and Daria. Also, her grandmother, Pauline M. Hutchinson of Hopkinton, her grandmother, Shirley O. Stock of New Hampshire, her Uncle Steve, cousins Ricky, Tera, Karie, Meghan and Nicole, her Aunts Toni and Bonnie and their families, her Uncle Mike and cousins Mikey and Katie and their families. She is also survived by innumerable friends she considered family and a community of humans and dogs whose lives she touched and who were so truly special to her. She loved each and every one unconditionally, as they love her. She is predeceased by her dad, Donald A. Stock, and her uncle, Richard Stock, and dear friend, Christine Warren, all of whom have her now. All those that loved Cassie hope that you will seek out safe places and loved ones, both 2- and 4-legged, at this most difficult time. A memorial service will be held at the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, 34 Church Street, Hopkinton, MA, on Saturday, July 20th, at 11:00 a.m. The family hopes you will wear something Cassie would have enjoyed! In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the humane society of your choice. A celebration of life will be held around the time of what would have been her 35th birthday. Announcements will be made closer to that time in October.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 18, 2019
